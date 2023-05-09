Haveri (Karnataka) [India], May 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the people of the state have already decided to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party in the May 10 assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, CM Bommai said, "Karnataka people have already decided to vote for BJP. I request them to vote for development, progress, and strong education and healthcare system in the state".

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results: From Date To Time and Live Streaming Details, Know Everything About Post-Poll Prediction Surveys.

"We believe in Lord Hanuman and Ram, they are our source of strength. I pray to them every day, today I prayed in public," he added.

Earlier the Congress manifesto said that the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

Also Read | Lithium Reserves Discovery in Rajasthan: Anand Mahindra Says 'Need To Step Up Quickly To Install Refining Capacity'.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations," the manifesto said.

Polling for Karnataka elections will take place on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)