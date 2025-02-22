Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 (ANI): On the occasion of Jammu and Kashmir Sankalp Diwas, BJP President in the Union Territory Sat Sharma claimed that people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) felt insecure in Pakistan and wanted to be part of India and today the atmosphere existed when people in POJK would come out in open and express their dissent against Pakistan.

Sat Sharma said, "31 years back on this same day, our parliament passed a historic resolution on POJK. During 90's terrorism in Kashmir was at its peak. A false narrative was set since the 90's that the Indian Army is causing atrocities to the people of Kashmir and people should get independence. On February 22, 1994 a resolution was passed unanimously that POJK was integral part of India. It was the Congress Government at that time, but the BJP supported this resolution. The people of POJK and Gilgit-Baltistan want to be the part of India."

Also Read | Karnataka: Language Row Sparks Tension in Border District of Belagavi As RTC Bus Conductor Attacked by a Group for Asking Them To Speak in Kannada.

He further said that on Sankalp Diwas, they felt that all those parts should be part of India.

"It is our Sankalp to get all our areas back from the clutches of Pakistan. PM Modi, by scrapping articles 370 and 35A and conducting surgical strikes, has shown that we are not behind and that we want those parts to be part of India. At that time, the BJP stood with the Congress, but now, when such statements are given from the PM's office, a few Congress leaders stand to harm the spirit of the country," he further said.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Man Assaults Girlfriend With Crowbar, Beheads Her Using Sickle Following Heated Argument in Ahilyanagar; Surrenders Before Police.

He further claimed that people of POJK today openly say that they want to be part of India. "You can see the inflation and insecurity in Pakistan. The former PM is put behind bars. After being defeated in several wars, now Pakistan sends its terrorists to create the same situation here as prevailing in Pakistan, but our security forces are firmly holding their posts," he added.

Speaking on the J&K budget, Sat Sharma, said, "The funds allocated by the centre should reach the people here. We have told our MLAs that we should attend the budget session constructively and positively. The government here should prepare a balanced budget." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)