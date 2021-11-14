Navsari (Gujarat) [India], November 14 (ANI): People of the tribal community in Gujarat's Doldha village of Navsari district are making money hand over fist from the Nursery business.

Beena Patel, a nursery farm owner said that over 15 to 20 villages are dependent on nursery business.

"My father started the nursery business in around 1993-94. He was a primary teacher and started this business by bringing just 4 to 5 plants. Tribal people are associated with this business. Farmers in this region have left farming and joined the nursery business as it is profitable," said Beena.

Beena said that there were over 500 varieties of plants and about 150 varieties of fruits in the nursery.

"We supply plants to states like Rajasthan Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, etc."

Jeevan Patel, another nursery farmer said that the nursery business has helped the poor become rich.

"The nursery business has a turnover in crores of rupees," Jeevan added. (ANI)

