India News | People Offer Namaz at Lucknow's Mosque with COVID-19 Health Measures in Place

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Namaz was offered at Aishbagh Eidhah on Friday here, following the graded re-opening of the COVID-19 lockdown, Unlock 1.

"Today is the first Juma after lockdown, and since only five people are allowed, multiple Jammats are taking place. People are offering Namaz while maintaining social distancing. We are praying that this disease goes away soon," Maulana Khalid Rashid, a Muslim cleric, said.

The prayers were offered with five people at a time, and tokens were provided to avoid huge gathering.

All those present at the mosque followed social distancing norms and wore masks as a precautionary measure. Thermal scanning was also conducted at the entrance to check everyone's temperature.

Under the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for Unlock 1, religious places and places of worship have been allowed to re-open from June 8. (ANI)

