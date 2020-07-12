Jaipur/Bhopal (Rajasthan/Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Amid the crisis in Congress party in Rajasthan, State Sports Minister Ashok Chandna on Sunday said that people should take lessons from MLAs who left the party in Madhya Pradesh and had to sit idle for months before being made ministers and that they would lose the election.

"People should take lessons from MLAs who left Congress in Madhya Pradesh. They sat idle for months and now have been made ministers as polls are nearing. They will lose the election and ministerial post. People should think about it," Ashok Chandna told reporters here.

The crisis in Rajasthan Congress has deepened with state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at loggerheads.

While Gehlot is blaming BJP for trying to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Pilot is camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Bade Malhera Pradhyuman Singh Lodhi joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal today. (ANI)

