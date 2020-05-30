India News | People Suffered Most, Faced Unbearable Hardships Under Modi Rule: Gehlot

Jaipur, May 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday claimed that people suffered the most and faced unbearable hardships during the last six years of the Modi government.

He said the first year of “Modi 2.0” has been the worst for a majority of people in India.

"The last six hours of Modi government at the Centre would be remembered as one of those periods in Indian history, when people suffered most and faced unbearable hardships," Gehlot tweeted.

“Even after 6 years of trial and error on economic front, we still see no silver lining how the government is going to revive the economy, provide jobs and look after the people, who have no money, no work. A thriving economy under UPA has been completely destroyed by NDA,” he said.

Gehlot, in his reaction to the completion of six years of the NDA government, said that under the rule of Prime Minister Modi, the democratic, liberal ethos of the country as an inclusive society has been completely undermined.

“NDA is tampering with autonomy of institutions, PSUs are being sold and communal harmony is being disrupted with a divisive agenda. Instead of taking nation forward, NDA government is taking it backwards,” he alleged.

He said Modi 2.0 would be remembered as the time when lakhs of people lost everything and faced unbearable hardships during lockdown.

“Government remained a mute spectator to the suffering of people. The nation saw a most insensitive Govt least bothered about lives or livelihood of crores of Indians,” he said.

