Imphal, Feb 15 (PTI) A senior BJP MLA of Manipur on Saturday claimed people of the state believe that the party failed to form a new ministry after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, as there were too many contenders for the chair.

L Susindro Meitei, who was a minister in the Biren Singh Cabinet and considered a close aide of him, told reporters that the CM resigned probably with the hope that this move would help bring peace in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Amid rumblings within the state BJP seeking a change of leadership in Manipur, Singh who has been heading the government in Manipur since 2017 resigned on February 9 evening, hours after returning from Delhi where he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The saffron party has 37 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.

Sambit Patra, the BJP's Northeast in-charge, held several rounds of meetings with MLAs for three days to tide over the leadership crisis. However, on February 13, President's rule was imposed in Manipur and the assembly was put under suspended animation.

"There must be a reason for his resignation. It is also possible that he resigned with the belief that it would help restore normalcy in the state. It is just my assumption. However, the common belief is that the government fell apart due to the desire among a number of legislators for the CM's post,” Meitei said.

It was an unfortunate situation, added the former consumer affairs and public distribution minister.

“Every legislator is qualified to become the chief minister, but the CM's post is just one. Hence, sacrifice is needed," he said.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra had also claimed on Friday that a leadership crisis within the BJP and its failure to reach a consensus on a chief ministerial candidate led to the imposition of President's rule in the state.

The BJP MLA claimed that clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state were sometimes engineered at the behest of some quarters.

"There have been times when peace has been hijacked. When there are signs of peace, some unknown elements trigger fresh violence with gun and bomb attacks,” Meitei said.

The violence so far left over 250 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.

