Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15 (ANI): As the City of Pearls is shivering in the cold, people from northern states of India are setting up shops to cover the Hyderabadis with a coat of warmth.

The migrants are setting up shops and selling sweaters, jackets, blankets and all other woolen products.

Gopal, a seller from Madhya Pradesh said, "I am setting up the shop here for the past four years. We have all kinds of woolen clothes just like any other big shop. We give discount on every product. We have clothes for all people ranging from children to adults. We have blankets, sweaters, jackets, caps and more. We have products starting from Rs 100 to Rs 15,000. After this season, we will return to our village and later come back and set up some other business."

Another seller Yash told ANI that they bring the products from the national capital and Punjab.

"We get our stock from Delhi and Punjab. We give these products for lesser prices. We have products ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000. We have clothes for all age groups starting from 1 year old. We set up our business for seven months and return to our village after that. We have been setting up shop for the past few years," Yash said, adding that this year's sale is not as good as last year's.

Apart from sellers, customers also await the shop owners to set up the woolen products-laden stalls.

"The weather is very cold. The sweaters are of superior quality here. The prices are very low and reasonable. I just came for window shopping but was so impressed by the prices that I bought one," Saritha, a customer said chuckling.

"I bought a sweater for Rs 450. Buying sweaters here is a help to these people," she added.

Mansun, another customer from Alwal says, "I came here to buy a sweater. The product is really good. I bought a sweater for Rs 400 which definitely will be of higher price in shopping malls. The price is less and buying from here is a help to these people too." (ANI)

