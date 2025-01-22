New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Delhi Congress President and candidate from Badli Assembly constituency, Devendra Yadav, has expressed confidence in his party's victory in the assembly election saying that the people are troubled by the AAP rule and have made up their minds to form a strong Congress government.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "Judging by people's mood, Delhi citizens are troubled by the rule of AAP, whether it is the problem of pension of the poor, ration card and dirty water. The big promises made by Arvind Kejriwal have been exposed. He has not opened any new school or Mohalla clinic. People have made up their mind that they will form a strong Congress government in 2025."

Yadav is contesting against AAP's Ajesh Yadav and BJP's Deepak Chaudhary from the Badli Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Independent MP from Purnia (Bihar), Pappu Yadav, campaigning for Congress in Delhi, has accused Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal of not fulfilling any of the promises made to Delhi voters and raised questions on the new promises.

He also accused Kejriwal of using public money for advertising.

Pappu Yadav said, "Arvind Kejriwal advertises using public money. Arvind Kejriwal has not fulfilled even a single promise. What new promises are you making now? These people have cheated Purvanchal so much that they remember Congress today. AAP has looted the people."

Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly constituency Alka Lamba also expressed confidence in winning the Delhi Assembly elections and said that the people of Kalkaji want change as they are fed up with the BJP and AAP.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Lamba said, "Gradually my belief is getting stronger that the people of Kalkaji want change. The people of Kalkaji are fed up with BJP and AAP. I am getting full cooperation and support from the people. We are trying to connect with women and people through small meetings in every house."

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats respectively out of a total of 70 seats while the BJP got only three and eight seats. (ANI)

