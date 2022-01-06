New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday took a swipe at the Congress over Sonia Gandhi's reported direction to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to take action in case of any lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security, saying the nationwide anger has prompted this response from the party.

Channi told Aaj Tak news channel that the Congress president had conveyed him the message that the prime minister represents the entire country and full priority should be given to his security. If there is any lapse, punishment should be given, he said, quoting her.

BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani said Gandhi's comments were an admission that the Congress government in Punjab is to blame for the breach in Modi's security during his visit to Punjab on Wednesday.

"But is it the case that by giving such a direction to a pawn, the family has washed its hands of," she asked.

Irani said after "celebrating" for over 24 hours the breach in Modi's security, the Congress has woken up.

The nationwide anger over the way his security was endangered by the Punjab government has stirred the "political soul", she told reporters in Hindi.

People's prayers and concerns expressed at temples and public places on Thursday have prompted such a response from Sonia Gandhi, Irani said.

