Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani performed 'Shramdaan' at Siddha temple 'Maa Durgan Bhavani Dham' in her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi, a day ahead of the Pran Pratishta ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Irani was seen sweeping the steps and the entrance of the at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Sunday. She also performed puja at the temple.

"On the call of respected PM @narendramodiji, under the 'Swachh Teerth Abhiyan', I performed Shramdaan at the Siddha temple 'Maa Durgan Bhavani Dham' located in my Lok Sabha constituency Amethi," the Union Minister said in a post in hindi on Sunday.

Irani said that the country is conscious of cleanliness and purity ahead of the "arrival" of Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya.

"Today, the whole of India is completely conscious of cleanliness and purity to prepare for the arrival of the adorable Lord Shri Ram. Let us have this feeling towards cleanliness," the Union Minister said.

She further said, "Today, on the eve of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham, I had the privilege of participating in the 'Grand Bhajan Sandhya' program organized by Ram devotees in Amethi Lok Sabha Assembly. After waiting for hundreds of years, our beloved Lord Ram is about to arrive in our courtyard. On this occasion, we are excited and eager to celebrate the life consecration ritual as 'Rammay Amethi' festival."

Earlier last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh swept the floor of Hanuman Temple in Lucknow where he went to attend the Army Day events.

Singh reached Hanuman Setu temple near Lucknow University in the morning, where he picked a broom and cleaned the floor. Thereafter, he offered prayers.

BJP president JP Nadda launched a nationwide cleanliness drive at temples which will continue till the day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers of various states, picked up the broom and mop across the country to participate in the cleanliness drive.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik as part of Swachchata Abhiyan campaign. Visuals showed the Prime Minister with a mop and bucket mopping the floor of the temple.

The PM appealed to the people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on Monday. (ANI)

