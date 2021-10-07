Nagpur, Oct 7 (PTI) Senior RSS leader Suresh alias Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday said nobody needed permission for rendering social service in India before the British came.

He was speaking here at the completion of the renovation of Lok Kalyan Diagnostics Pathology Laboratory, an initiative of RSS-affiliated Lok Samasya Sanshodhan and Lok Kalyan Samiti.

Performing "seva" (service) is "in the blood of India", he said.

The RSS leader further said that in pre-British period, social service or social work was not done by organizations but people themselves took it up.

"Social service has never been done in India through organizations. This started only after the British came, wherein if you want to do anything you need permission from the government. Why do you need permission from the government to do service?" the RSS leader asked.

Till recently, the forms used for the registration of an organization with the charity commissioner's office cited the British-era 1860 Act, he noted.

