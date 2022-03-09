Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): Condemning the terrorist attack on Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat in the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha termed it as 'an act of cowardice' and assured that the perpetrators of the 'barbaric act' will be brought to justice soon.

Taking to Twitter, LG wrote "I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack on the Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat in Srinagar. This is an act of cowardice and perpetrators of this barbaric act will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

Also Read | Assam: Explosive Materials Including 580 Gelatin Sticks Recovered at Lumding Railway Station, One Arrested.

The Sarpanch was shot at by terrorists in the Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday and later succumbed to injuries, said police.

The police had earlier said that the injured was shifted to the hospital in a critical state.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Thanks Hungarian Counterpart Viktor Orban For Facilitating Evacuation of Over 6,000 Indians From Ukraine.

"Suspected terrorists shot at and critically injured Sarpanch of in Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar. The injured was shifted to hospital and his condition is stated to be critical," the police had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)