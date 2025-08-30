New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday condemned the alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, and said that these personal attacks are "unacceptable".

Speaking to reporters at an event organised by the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), the Union Minister said that Opposition parties can have political differences but should not indulge in such remarks.

Hardeep Singh Puri said, "It should be strongly condemned. Political parties can oppose us, and they might have political differences with us. But these kinds of personal attacks against individuals or members of the family are unacceptable. I condemn it in the strongest terms."

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Opposition parties for the "abuses" hurled against PM Modi.

He further accused the opposition of resorting to abusive politics after 'losing' public support.

"Whether it is Congress or Samajwadi Party or Bahujan Samaj Party, these are the same people who engaged in hooliganism after coming to power. When they came to power, they created anarchy by looting through their families," Yogi said.

"Today, when they have realised that there is no place for them, they are using abusive language even in politics. The Samajwadi Party and INDI Alliance are an anti-India alliance," Yogi added.

Meanwhile, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said, "No Congress leader has made any wrong statements. We respect everyone's mother. Those who might have said something cannot be following Congress's ideology...BJP did not take any action against its leader when derogatory language was used against our spokesperson, Surendra Rajput."

The row began after a viral video purportedly showed derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his late mother at a rally in Darbhanga on Thursday during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

The Darbhanga Police had arrested the accused person, and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

