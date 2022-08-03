New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Objecting to certain provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Bill passed by Lok Sabha, NGO People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) claimed that "darkness has fallen on elephants" and they will no longer be "sufficiently protected" from wild capture and enslavement.

In a statement, PETA India objected to clause 27 of the bill and said that elephants will now be "commercially traded and exploited".

"With Lok Sabha passing the Bill in this form, elephants, a Schedule I animal who should be afforded the highest level of protection, will now be permitted to be commercially traded and exploited, something that has been globally condemned," PETA India alleged.

The bill that was passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday seeks to enable control of invasive alien species and allow for the transfer or transport of live elephants by a person having ownership certificates in accordance with conditions prescribed by the central government.

"The bill under Clause 27 will allow any person with a valid ownership certificate to sell an elephant to a person or institution for a religious or any other purpose.

"The 'any other purpose' appears to have a limitless meaning, thereby potentially increasing the demand for illegal capture of these animals, followed by cruel training", PETA India alleged.

Earlier, in its letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PETA India had appealed to withdraw Clause 27, citing that it would "encourage the illegal capture and commercial trade of elephants" in India.

The group had also said that the amendment may "increase cruelty to elephants in captivity and promote institutionalised corruption".

The bill which had undergone scrutiny by a parliamentary panel seeks to amend the principal Act for better management of protected areas and inserts an explanation to provide for certain permitted activities such as grazing or movement of livestock, bona fide use of drinking and household water by local communities.

