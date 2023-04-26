Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 26 (ANI): A petition was filed in the Metro Court of Ahmedabad against the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav urging to take strict action against him for allegedly calling Gujaratis 'thugs'.

The petitioner has filed a complaint under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

"It is not appropriate for a responsible person like Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to give such a statement, hence strict action has been demanded against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav," the petitioner in its application said.

A hearing regarding this application will be held on May 1.

Earlier yesterday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi moved the Gujarat High Court challenging the Surat Sessions court verdict that rejected his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

The hearing in the case is likely this week.

A Surat court on April 20 rejected Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case.

In his judgement, Additional sessions judge Robin P Mogera had cited Gandhi's stature as an MP and former chief of the country's second-largest political party and said he should have been more careful. He cited prima facie evidence and observations of the trial court and said it transpires that Gandhi made certain derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi apart from comparing people with the same surname with thieves.

In the aftermath of the judgement Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha. (ANI)

