New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The price of petrol crossed the Rs 100-mark in Bhopal and stood at Rs 100.08 per litre on Wednesday.

The price of diesel in Bhopal was Rs 90.05 per litre.

The price of petrol and diesel also went up in the national capital and stood at Rs 92.05 and Rs 82.61 per litre, respectively.

The price of petrol and diesel was increased by Rs 25 paise per litre in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 98.36 and Rs 89.75 per litre respectively.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. (ANI)

