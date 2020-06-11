New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) on Thursday constituted a three-member high-level committee to inquire about the circumstances that led to the blowout incident at Baghjan in Assam.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within a month.

The three-member committee comprising SCL Das, DG of Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, BC Bora, former chairman ONGC and TK Sengupta, former Director, ONGC will identify the lapses in following protocols and procedures which led to the accident.

The committee will also recommend short and long-term measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents including identification of any gaps in the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Earlier today, the Army cordoned off the area as the fire continued to rage at the gas well of Oil India Limited (OIL) at Baghjan in Tinsukia district.

Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had earlier visited Baghjan. He said that 7,000 people have been affected in the incident.

"I had a meeting with Oil India officials, ONGC and district administration. 7,000 people have been affected. Damages will be assessed and compensation will be paid," Patowary said.

On June 10, two people had died in the massive fire at the mishap site. (ANI)

