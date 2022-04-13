New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Campus Front of India (CFI), the student body of the Popular Front of India (PFI), on Tuesday called the recent violence during the Ram Navami celebration a "genocidal agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh" and urged the Muslims to be prepared for "self-defence" amid "rampant attacks on mosques and Muslims vendors".

In a statement, CPI President MS Sajid said, "The anti-Muslim attacks unleashed in different parts of the country during the Ram Navami celebration clearly exhibit the genocidal agenda of RSS which they are keenly trying to implement."

"Mosque and Muslim vendors are being rampantly attacked during Hindu festivals, hence stirring communal tensions and catalysing genocide against the Muslim community. It is mandatory for Muslims to be prepared for self-defence and resist on their own," he added.

"Campus Front of India urges to stand together to resist the brutal fascists and the Muslim community to stay on alert and prepare themselves to defend the organised ethnic cleansing," read Sajid's post shared on CFI's Twitter handle.

Several incidents of violence took place during processions on the occasion of Ram Navami in many states like Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and others. (ANI)

