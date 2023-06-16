New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Friday announced the appointment of Philip Green as Australia's next High Commissioner to India.

Green, who was most recently Australia's ambassador to Germany, would succeed incumbent Barry O'Farrell.

"The Australia-India relationship has never been closer. Australia and India share perspectives, challenges and a democratic heritage," Wong said, announcing Green's appointment.

"We are working together, through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and as Quad partners, to promote a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, where sovereignty is respected," the foreign minister said.

Green has previously served as Australia's High Commissioner to Singapore, to South Africa, and to Kenya.PTI MPB

