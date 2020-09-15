Srinagar, Sep 15 (PTI) A photojournalist was injured on Tuesday after he was allegedly beaten up by security forces near the site of an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kamran Yousuf claimed to have sustained leg injuries when he was allegedly thrashed by security forces while he was discharging his professional duties at Marwal in Pulwama where an encounter with militants was on.

Also Read | Visakhapatnam Espionage Case: Giteli Imran Travelled to Pakistan 10 Times, Deposited Money on ISI Directions, Says NIA.

While police did not deny the allegations levelled by the photojournalist, it said the mediapersons were stopped at they were moving close to the cordoned area.

"Today an exchange of fire took place at village Marwal between terrorists and SFs. Cordon was placed to prevent people from venturing inside as that would have endangered their security. However some media persons tried to move close who were duly stopped," police said in a tweet.

Also Read | Poco M2 First Online Sale Sees 1.3 Lakh Units Sold via Flipkart.

Kashmir Press Club denounced the alleged thrashing of journalists by police in Pulwama and urged the Lieutenant Governor to take strong note of the incident.

One multimedia journalist Kamran Yousuf received injuries due to the thrashing by the police and was rushed to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for treatment, the club said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)