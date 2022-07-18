New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The government's press wing has debunked fake news regarding a pipeline of alcohol being supplied for daily drinkers, saying "don't get your hopes high".

Taking to Twitter, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) factcheck debunked a post that said a pipeline supplying alcohol to daily drinkers would be provided at the payment of Rs 11,000 to the Prime Minister's office.

The PIB factcheck post saying, "Chill guys, Don't get your hopes too high??", quashed the fake news and shared a meme with the notice. PTI UZM

