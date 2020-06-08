India News | PIB Principal Director General K S Dhatwalia Tests Positive for COVID-19, Admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau, K S Dhatwalia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to AIIMS, sources said on Sunday.

Dhatwalia, who by virtue of heading the PIB, is also principal spokesperson to the central government.

Also Read | PIB Principal Director General K S Dhatwalia Tests COVID-19 Positive, Admitted to AIIMS; Had Shared Stage With Prakash Javadekar Earlier This Week.

He had on Monday and Wednesday shared stage with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar and Prakash Javadekar when they had briefed media on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet.

Several journalists were also present at the briefings held in the National Media Centre. But journalists were seated at a considerable distance from the stage.

Also Read | PIB Principal Director KS Dhatwalia Tests Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 7, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)