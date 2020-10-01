New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking an investigation by the CBI into the recent gang-rape and murder in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

The plea seeks direction to transfer the case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

The PIL seeks direction for fair Investigation by the CBI or SIT to investigate the matter under the sitting or retired Supreme Court or High Court Judge.

The petition urged that probe should be handed over to CBI or SIT from the police.

A 19-year-old girl was gang-raped in Hathras on September 14 and succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. When her mortal remains were taken to her native place, the UP Police and administration allegedly cremated her body forcefully without the family's consent or their presence, in the night.

The plea seeks transfer of case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, alleging that the government, as well as the State of Uttar Pradesh authorities, had failed to take actions against accused persons.

The PIL says that according to police the cremation was being carried out "as per the wishes of the family" which is not true.

Petitioners said they are demanding justice for the victim for the brutal attack, rape and murder of the victim.

The PIL was filed by social activist Satyama Dubey, Vishal Thakre, and advocate Rudra Pratap Yadav.

"Police authorities had not performed their duties towards the victim and trying to shield the accused persons for reasons best known to them. There was no arrest was done in this matter the accused persons are moving freely and they have no fear at all and they have not been arrested by the Police Officials. The family of the victim has been victimized by the upper caste persons and no action has been done by the Authorities/Police officials,"it said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Hathras incident where a 19-year-old was gang-raped, Chief Minister's Office said.

The SIT comprises Chairman Secretary Home Bhagwan Swaroop and Chandraprakash, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Poonam, Commander in chief, Provincial Armed Constabulary.

The CMO informed that SIT will present a report in seven days. (ANI)

