India News | PIL for Meals, Shelter to Labourers Stranded at Azadpur Mandi; HC Seeks AAP Govt Stand

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought AAP government's reply on a plea seeking directions to it to ensure that the nearly 1,000 labourers stranded at Azadpur Mandi here since the COVID-19 lockdown are provided "two square meals" each day.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, while issuing notice to the Delhi government and seeking its stand on the issue, directed it to ensure that the two hunger relief centres set up in Azadpur Mandi are provided enough cooked food so that the labourers can be provided packed lunch and dinner on a daily basis.

The order came on the PIL by the Potato and Union Masakhour Merchant Association, which has also sought a direction to the Delhi government to lodge the stranded labourers in a makeshift shelter home within or near the market area.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal while accepting notice on behalf of the government said he has received telephonic instructions from the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the area that there are 34 relief centres in the Model Town sub division here and two hunger relief centres are situated within the Azadpur Mandi.

The court directed the Delhi government to file an affidavit with all relevant data and details and listed the matter for hearing on June 9.

