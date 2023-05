New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to expedite the process of finalization of the Delhi School Education (Amendment) Bill, 2015, so far as it relates to the prohibition of screening procedure in the matter of admission of tiny tots at pre-primary level (nursery/pre-primary) in schools.

Plea alleges that private schools have been adopting the unethical practice of subjecting children of 3+ age to screening procedures.

Petition stated that a child-friendly Bill, namely, Delhi School Education (Amendment) Bill, 2015 banning screening procedures in Nursery admission in schools is hanging between the Central and Delhi Governments for the last 7 years without any justification and against the public interest and opposed to public policy.

Petitioner NGO namely Social Jurist, A Civil Rights Group also highlights that very objective and purpose of the Delhi School Education (Amendment) Bill, 2015 is to protect tiny tots from exploitation and unjust discrimination in the matter of nursery admission in private schools which is literally defeated by delay in finalizing the same by the Central and Delhi Government and making it a law.

Petition submits that the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 prohibits screening procedures in a matter of admission of a child in a school and makes it an offence punishable under the law. However, the RTE Act, of 2009 does not apply to children below 6 years of age and so does not apply to nursery class admissions.

The petitioner submits that people have a right to know why a child-friendly Bill has not seen the light of the day even after 7 years of its unanimous passing from the Delhi Assembly in 2015.

