New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court, seeking direction for an amendment to Article I of the Constitution of India. The plea seeks direction to change the current phrasing 'India that is Bharat' to 'Bharat/Hindustan as a Union of States.'

The plea, filed by a trust named Namaha, seeks a directive to the Union Government to address the issue. This follows a 2020 Supreme Court decision, which refused to entertain a petition for renaming the country but directed that the plea be treated as a representation.

The bench of Justice Sachin Datta recently heard the matter and listed it for March 12, 2025, after the counsel for the respondents requested time to take instructions.

Plea stated that it is essential to emphasise that the English name "India" does not accurately represent the culture and traditions of the country. Renaming it to "Bharat" would enable citizens to shed colonial baggage. Recently, the official G20 dinner invitations from the Indian President were sent under the name "President of Bharat" instead of the usual "President of India." Consequently, the respondent will not face any difficulty in determining the applicant's representation. (ANI)

