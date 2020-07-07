New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Union Ministry of AYUSH to develop standard Yoga protocol to help the general public enhance COVID-19 resistance.

The PIL also asked that the AYUSH Ministry be directed to customized Yoga protocols to control the most common diseases like diabetes, fever, infections, cardiovascular, respiratory, and digestive diseases.

The plea, filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, sought directions for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to take steps to broadcast COVID-19 Yoga protocols as well as other customized Yoga protocols among the general public in order to strengthen body immune system and overall development of the mind and the body every morning and evening.

"Direct the Ministry of HRD to develop a standard textbook on Environment, Health and Yoga Science for students of I-VIII standard and make its study compulsory throughout the country," the plea sought.

It further sought that the AYUSH Ministry be directed to frame a 'National Yoga Policy' to promote and propagate Yoga Science in order to make people fully aware of the health-hazards, health-hygiene, and health safety. (ANI)

