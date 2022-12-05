New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Delhi Government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for the resolution of the problem of the non-availability of clean drinking water in the Tihar Jail Complex.

The PIL also sought to ensure proper sanitary conditions in the jail in order to allow prisoners to carry out their daily ablutions and respond to the calls of nature in a hygienic and private manner.

The bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Monday sought a response of concern authorities of the Delhi government in the matter and posted it for April 14, 2023.

The petition has been filed by the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee (DHCLSA) stating that issues regarding lack of adequate and clean drinking water, proper sanitation and poor hygienic conditions in the Tihar Jail Complex were brought to the attention of the petitioner by a prison inmate and which resulted in the inspection of the premises of the said Jail by a Panel Counsel of the Petitioner on the instructions of the Petitioner (DHCLSA).

In the report prepared by the panel counsel, it was noted that adequate and clean drinking water was not being made available on the premises of the said jail. Further, it was brought out that the conditions of the washrooms/toilets were poor inasmuch as the same was broken and needed repair and even the door of the washroom was broken which was compromising the ability of the inmates to respond to calls of nature and carry out their daily ablutions in a hygienic and private manner, stated the plea.

It was also noted that the living conditions were also poor inter-alia inasmuch as there was also a manhole in the premises which was filled with stagnant water which had begun to spill out of it.

It deserves consideration that in the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018 as also the Model Prison Manual, 2016, it has been provided that the prison inmates be provided access to clean and adequate drinking water and that hygienic sanitary conditions be maintained in the jail premises.

Depriving the inmates of Tihar Jail of basic amenities such as access to clean and adequate drinking water, sanitation, and overall hygienic environment and clean and private washrooms/toilets, is in outright violation of the Delhi Prison Rules as also the Model JailManual. Such deprivation is also in contravention of the accepted international rules and guidelines for prisoners, plea read. (ANI)

