New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to treat a plea as representation, seeking direction to install, upgrade or provide seamless internet connectivity, including Wi-Fi access, in all courts across Delhi in a time-bound manner for the benefit of Public at large.

The bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, directed the respondent to treat the public interest litigation as representation.

The petitioner, Arpit Bhargava, a practicing advocate in Delhi, stated that there is non-existent internet connectivity in courts across Delhi after personally witnessing the same in Dwarka Court, Saket Court, Rohini Court, Tis Hazari Court, Patiala House Court, Rouse Avenue Court, and Karkardooma Court, including in Delhi High Court.

petitioner stated that, he has spoken to a lot of lawyers who are facing similar issue for a long time now, along with various litigants.

Plea stated that the persons who will benefit from the reliefs sought in the instant petitions inchoate and defy any classification or categorization into any 'class', since the relief in the present writ petition is sought to benefit public at large and meant to provide basic infrastructure of internet connectivity to public at large, including lawyers, litigants and others who visit the court premises in Delhi.

The petitioner is an advocate practicing before this Court and by virtue of his profession, he has sufficient interest to espouse the cause raised herein. Members of the legal fraternity are recognised as having sufficient interest in ensuring that no administrative or executive action directly violates the protection granted under Part III of the Constitution of India, stated the plea.

There is a blatant laxity on the part of the respondent in not performing its duty to provide the basic infrastructure to courts across Delhi, which includes providing access to internet connectivity and Wi-Fi and ensuring smooth administration of justice so as to benefit all the stakeholders in accessing justice. (ANI)

