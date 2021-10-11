Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) Farmers have been agitating for months against the Centre's farm laws and they are being killed under the BJP's rule, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said on Monday, terming the party "anti-farmer".

The former UPA government had enacted laws like MGNREGA and RTI but the current dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought farm laws which are being opposed by farmers, the Congress leader said.

"Our government had made laws for Dalits, women and the unemployed. But what laws are being made now? Three farm laws were enacted but who will benefit from these," he asked.

Addressing a function in Tonk, Pilot said agriculture is a big business but farmers don't not do business, they just grow crops and sell the produce in mandis.

"Imagine what would happen if the control of this business went into the hands of five-six businessmen," he said.

"So many farmers are on the road. They are being killed. It is very sad. How will justice be done when violence is promoted and culprits are protected? How can an impartial probe happen when the responsible holding high posts do not quit," he asked.

Talking about the 'Prashasan Shehron ke Sang' and the 'Prashasan Gaon ke Sang' campaigns launched by the Rajasthan government, Pilot said people are being benefited by these.

He also asked the people to participate in the campaigns in large numbers.

"Our government and party left no stone unturned in policy making. Now there is a need to pay attention on how these get executed and how your participation is ensured in that," he said in the Arniyamal gram panchayat in Tonk.

Talking to reporters later, Pilot expressed hope that the power crisis due to the shortage of coal would be resolved soon.

The central government is not cooperating on the issue despite being alerted by the state government, he said.

Pilot also visited the Mehandwas gram panchayat and interacted with people.

