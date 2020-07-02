Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 2 (ANI): Pineapple growers and vendors in Agartala are staring at huge losses as the demand of their produce has been decreased due to coronavirus spread.

"Sale is less due to COVID-19. Had the government set up canning factories, it would have fetched good returns and encouraged us," Dulal Debnath, a pineapple orchard owner told ANI.

Besides Agartala, apple growers in Shimla are also facing trouble due to coronavirus crisis as there is a dearth of labour in the market.

Digvijay, an apple grower had told ANI that due to the pandemic, the inter-state movement of labourers had been affected drastically and in such an environment it is almost impossible to bring over labourers from Nepal from where the bulk of workforce used to come. (ANI)

