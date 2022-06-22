Chandigarh, Jun 22 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday directed the Agriculture Department to take preventive measures for checking the pink bollworm pest attack in the cotton belt of the state.

The chief minister while taking cognizance of reports pertaining to the attack of pink bollworm in some areas asked the department to permanently station its teams in the cotton belt to ensure that it was checked at the initial stage.

He said the need of hour is to ensure that pink bollworm attack doesn't spread in the areas of cotton cultivation, as per an official statement here.

The chief ,inister said the department teams must undertake extensive visit in the Malwa region and take the necessary course of action.

He said the teams must consult farmers. The Punjab government is committed to bail farmers out of any crisis, he said, assuring that every necessary step will be taken to safeguard their interests.

