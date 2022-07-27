Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Piramal Foundation commemorated its Foundation Day on Wednesday to mark the completion of 15 years of its establishment.

The Foundation said it has dedicated the last 15 years to spearheading innovations in education, health, water and the social sector ecosystem. Driven by the spirit of Sewa Bhaav, it has implemented initiatives to reach the most underserved people across India and has impacted 113 million lives, said the Foundation.

On the occasion of its Foundation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Piramal Foundation.

"It is heartening to learn about the celebrations to mark the Piramal Foundation Day on July 27, 2022. During the last 15 years, the Foundation has made committed efforts to serve society and the nation. Piramal Foundation's guiding philosophy of Seva Bhaav draws inspiration from our rich traditions and ethos of care and compassion," said PM Modi in his message.

"The organisation's positive interventions in health, education and social sector with the spirit of 'Doing Well and Doing Good' are inspiring," he said.

During the last 8 years, Prime Minister said his government has been steadfast in its efforts to further inclusive growth through holistic measures in various sectors. He said the developmental efforts have been at unprecedented speed and scale and are focused on bringing about a positive transformation in the lives of people.

"The Foundation Day is an occasion to draw inspiration from the achievements of the past and prepare a roadmap for the future. It is also a day to dedicate our efforts with renewed vigour. May the celebrations fill every member of the Foundation with a new dynamism to serve society, particularly the poor and the disadvantaged. Best wishes for all success of Piramal Foundation Day," he added.

Prime Minister said the country has to give more impetus to our efforts and link our efforts with the resolutions of the nation, to realise the vision of building a new India. In this context, valued stakeholders add strength to our endeavour for all-round and all-inclusive development.

On this occasion, Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group said, "My congratulations to the team at Piramal Foundation on the occasion of Foundation Day. The journey thus far has been enriching as well as inspiring. Our efforts to touch the lives of the most underserved Indian citizens is guided by our spirit of Sewa Bhaav."

"We believe in Doing Well and Doing Good, which essentially means that our success is intrinsically connected to society also doing well. The real transformation of Bharat will happen when we are able to reach millions of Indians and include them as a part of India's growth journey. We remain committed to our goal of 'leaving no one behind' and are confident that this will be achieved through greater collaboration between Government, civil society and NGO partners," added Piramal.

The Foundation announced its re-imagined portfolio of 6 Big Bets employing a project-to-platform approach to take innovations to scale and a partnerships approach to enhance capacity for systemic transformation. Through this, the Big Bets aim to solve the most intractable problems that are roadblocks to India achieving her potential.

The six Big Bets through which Piramal Foundation aims to accelerate change in India:

Anamaya, The Tribal Health Collaborative aims to end preventable deaths in tribal communities by enabling over 100 mn tribal people with the lowest Human Development Index bridge access to health by strengthening communities and public delivery systems alike. Partnerships include Ministry of Tribal Affairs, National TB Elimination Program, USAID, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Centre for Policy Research and Ekjut Foundation.

Aspirational Districts Collaborative aims to uplift the lives of 100 million people living in abject poverty in 112 Aspirational Districts by 2030 through hyperlocal collaboration and last mile convergence. Key Partners are NITI Aayog, District Governments of 112 Aspirational Districts, Edelgive Foundation, Tata Communications Limited and Deloitte.

Digital Bharat Collaborative aims to transform the healthcare system by building a Robust Digital Public Health Delivery Platform. National Aids Control Organisation, 5 State Governments, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, CISCO, Genpact, Wipro are key partners.

Piramal University builds future-ready and 'Sewa-Bhaav' oriented public system leaders who drive innovation and learning. It also strengthens institutional processes, practices & governance averting delays, inaccuracies and wasteful expenditure of government time.Strategic partnerships are with 7 State governments, Harvard University, Emory University, Boston Consulting Group, UNICEF, Google, Genpact, Porticus, Sofina and Children's Investment Fund Foundation.

The Piramal Academy of Sewa leverages the power of youth and builds future leaders engaged in nation building through a full time immersive, experiential fellowship with self-transformation at the core. Partnerships have been forged with leading academic institutions across the country, Edelgive Foundation, Children's Investment Fund Foundation and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Piramal Centre for Children with Special Needs addresses wide structural gaps and absence of adequate, quality care for children with special needs by building a lighthouse of excellence with state-of-the-art design and amenities, world class curriculum, specialised applications and tools to accelerate learning, skill building for employability for persons with disabilities. Collaborations have been forged with experts on PwDs (persons with disabilities) Curriculum development, and government.

Piramal Foundation is a Section 8 company, with a vision to transform Health, Education, Water and social sector ecosystems through partnerships, high-impact solutions and thought leadership. Aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals, it partners with Central Government and State Governments, international and national organisations and academia to help improve the delivery of government services in line with its values of "Doing well and Doing good". (ANI)

