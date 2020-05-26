India News | Piyush Goyal Asks Maha Govt to Bring Migrants to Board Special Trains Back Home on Time

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asked Maharashtra government to bring migrant workers to railway stations on time for boarding special trains back to their homes so as not to cause delays to the trains.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal said that 145 Shramik special trains were arranged today on the request of the state government, but out of the 50 scheduled to leave by 3 pm, only 13 trains have left due to lack of passengers.

Also Read | 67 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Kerala Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

"I request Maharashtra Government to fully cooperate in ensuring that the distressed migrants are able to reach their homes and bring passengers to Stations in time, and not cause further delays. It will affect the entire network and planning," he said in a follow-up tweet.

This comes as special trains are being arranged to transport migrant workers stranded across the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown back to their homes. (ANI)

Also Read | Locust Attack: 10 Districts in Uttar Pradesh on Alert After 'Tiddi Dal' Attacks Crops in Neighbouring Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)