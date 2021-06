New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a residential structure collapse in the New Collector compound in Malad West of Mumbai.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to building collapse in Mumbai. I extend my condolences to the affected families. May God give them the strength to bear this pain, and give speedy recovery to the injured," tweeted Goyal.

At least eleven people, including eight minors, lost their lives after a residential structure collapsed in the New Collector compound in Mumbai.

As many as 18 people have been rescued safely, while seven people have been injured in the incident.

As per the BMC, the collapse engulfed a nearby residential structure. It also affected another residential structure in the area that is now in a "dangerous condition". The building in which is in dangerous condition has been evacuated.

Rescue operations are underway.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh, who has also reached the incident site, said, "Buildings have collapsed due to rain. Rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital. Debris of the buildings is being removed to see if more people are stuck under it." (ANI)

