New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday extended his 'heartiest greetings' to all the Indians on the occasion of Basant Panchami, a festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Saraswati.

The festival celebrated across India, marks the arrival of spring and is considered an auspicious day for seeking knowledge and wisdom.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the sacred festival of Basant Panchami, the worship of Goddess Saraswati. I wish that Mother Vidyadayani may bestow her blessings of knowledge in everyone's life and bring welfare to all."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X and wrote, "Best wishes on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja."

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her best wishes on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja and prayed for India to become a global knowledge hub.

Taking to X, she wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja! On this joyous occasion and festival related to education and knowledge, I wish happiness, prosperity knowledge and wisdom to all countrymen. I pray to Maa Saraswati to establish India as the knowledge centre of the world."

Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his greetings, stating, "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the sacred festival of Basant Panchami. I wish that Mother Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, wisdom and discretion, brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life."

On the auspicious occasion, other leaders also extended the wishes of Basant Panchami.

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured throughout the festival. (ANI)

