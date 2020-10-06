New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held a meeting with the top leaders of the coal and power sector to ensure consolidation of the coal business of Railways and to suggest ways to further improve the joint operational productivity concerning coal freight.

According to the Ministry of Railways, coal accounts for almost 50 per cent of the freight of Railways.

Also Read | Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections: Voting Via Ballot Papers Due to COVID-19.

Goyal said that Railways was making relentless efforts to boost freight loading and there was no scope of any slippages on any front.

The minister called for coordinated operations among Railways, coal and power entities to ensure maximum mutual growth of all the three sectors.

Also Read | Karnataka Bans Strike by Officials, Doctors as COVID-19 Cases Surge.

"It may be noted that in a remarkable turnaround, in September 2020, Indian Railways earned Rs. 9896.86 crore from freight loading which is also Rs 1180.57 crore higher compares to last year's earnings for the same period (Rs. 8716.29 crore). The increase in freight revenue is 13.54 per cent. There is great potential to further enhance the loading of coal. An increase in coal loading will have a significant positive impact on railways freight revenues," the release said.

The freight loading in September 2020 is 15.3 per cent more than last year for the same period, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)