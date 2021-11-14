New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday inaugurated The India International Trade Fair (IITF), the 40th edition of IITF and mobile app.

"The participation in this trade fair has crossed 3000 small & big businesses. Women MSME entrepreneurs are given stalls, free of cost. Other MSMEs, including startups, have been given a 40 percent discount by ITPO", he tweeted.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency In India: Central Govt Aims to Block ‘Irresponsible’ Crypto Ads.

The fair is being organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) with "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" as its theme.

He also said, "We witness 2nd highest GST collections for the month of October. Normally you see that kind of a large jump up in GST collections in the closing month of the Financial year. We saw a GST number of 1.30 lakh cr truly showing how quickly the economy is coming back towards normalcy".

Also Read | India Reports 11,271 New COVID-19 Infections, 285 Deaths In Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Lowest in 522 Days.

At the G 20 summit, one of the topics of discussion was resilience and almost all world leaders appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking proactive steps when COVID first in the world in February March to 2020 and how quickly the Indian services sector reposition itself started working from home broadband internet connectivity, which was already a part of the Digital India mission was taken to remote parts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)