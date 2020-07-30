New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said there is a plan to achieve the target of 10 lakh tests every day in the country within one or two months.

"Today I am happy that in April we used to conduct 6,000 tests every day, then there were questions in media about the number of tests. Now every day we are conducting more than five lakh tests in the country. In a few weeks, under one or two months, we have a plan to increase this capacity to 10 lakh. We are working to achieve that," Harsh Vardhan said at the unveiling of a compendium of COVID-19 technologies and products developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

"Today I am happy to release a compendium which has around more than 100 technologies that have been developed in the past three months and which are important in combating COVID-19. These technologies have been developed by scientists and through 93 industries they reached the people," the Union Minister said.

"Lots of big industries and MSMEs have been associated with this. The scientists of CSIR have made their contribution in the fight against COVID-19," he added. (ANI)

