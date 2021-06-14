Aurangabad, Jun 14 (PTI) The Bidkin node of Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) will be projected as a medical equipment manufacturing hub, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation CEO P Ambalagan said on Monday.

Aurangabad Industrial City is being developed on 852 hectares in Shendra and 3,200 hectares n Bidkin.

Speaking on a proposed medical and diagnostic equipment park, the MIDC CEO told PTI firms would get incentives in power tariffs, and the plan was to reserve as much as 200 hectares for it.

"A proposal for this hub has been sent to the Union government a few days back and a reply is awaited," Anbalagan said.

