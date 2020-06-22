New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Virgin Atlantic plans to restart flights on the London-Delhi and the London-Mumbai routes from September 2, the airline said on Monday.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Domestic air services resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months.

"Virgin Atlantic has announced its plan to restart passenger flying to 17 additional destinations from August 2020...Flights from Delhi and Mumbai to London Heathrow start on the 2nd Sept 2020 and will provide connections to a range of US destinations," the airline said in a statement.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on June 20 that the government would start thinking on resumption of international passenger flights in mid-July when it expects the domestic air traffic to reach 50-55 per cent of pre-COVID levels.

