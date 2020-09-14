Indore, Sep 14 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to start online sessions for government colleges from October through electronic means like Doordarshan and All India Radio amid the coronavirus outbreak, state Higher Education minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

He said help of platforms like Youtube may be taken as well.

Yadav said six lakh students appeared for an open-book examination in the last session which too was marred by the outbreak, and the results are expected to be declared this month.

A committee has been constituted to discuss a new examination system in colleges instead of the traditional one even after the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

On a question on the protests of 'athiti vidwan' (guest teachers) under the previous Congress government, Yadav said over 3,500 of the 4,200 old guest teachers have been reinstated, while efforts were on to get the rest into the fold as well.

Speaking on their demand for regularisation, he said, "This subject is new. The protest of these teachers (during the previous Congress government) was because they were not reappointed, rendering them unemployed.

"Despite classes not taking places due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have directed college principals to pay these atithi vidwans their salary regularly."

