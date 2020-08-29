Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A plastic waste handling facility was inaugurated at Naval Base Kochi on Saturday by Vice Admiral Anil K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC).

He also released a bird book titled "Kaleidoscope - Feathered Friends @ KatariBagh" on the occasion as part of environment-friendly initiatives of SNC at Kochi.

A Defence Ministry release said that the pilot project has been successfully implemented through the Ernakulam District Administration as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project by the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) at an approximate cost of Rs 46 lakh and has been implemented by the Steel Industries Kerala Limited (SILK). The facility with a capacity to recycle about 150 kg plastic per hour will be owned and operated by INS Venduruthy on behalf of the SNC.

The facility is capable of processing both soft and hard plastic waste into shredded plastic which can be used for various recycled options.

"This pioneer facility at Naval Base Kochi is a remarkable step towards effective and scientific handling of plastic waste in the community and the SNC endeavour to ensure zero plastic waste going out at the naval base," the release said.

SNC has also been initiating and encouraging other measures towards conservation of nature and the release of the book on birds in Katari Bagh was aimed at generating awareness about the environmental eco-system at Kochi, the release said. (ANI)

