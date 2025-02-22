New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): A Petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking directions to the Union Government for immediate measures for stoppage of ongoing violence and atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

The petition also prays for an extension of the cut-off date under the Citizenship Amendment Act- 2019 for consideration of applications for citizenship to Hindus who have entered India in the wake of ongoing violence.

The petition has been filed by Ludhiana-based businessman and philanthropist Rajesh Dhanda, Chairman of Bhagwan Jagannath Rath Yatra Mahotsav Committee, Ludhiana and Vice Chairman of ISKCON Steering Board.

The petition is listed before the Bench of Chief Justice of India on February 24 for consideration.

Plea seeks direction to the Union Government of India to take immediate diplomatic or other steps recognised in international laws to prevent the atrocities, persecutionand other offences being committed upon Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh in the interest of justice.

It also seeks from MEA and MHA to direct the High Commission of India in Bangladesh to offer aid and assist the affected Hindu minorities facing religious and state-sponsored persecution.

Plea states that there are ample instances in modern history wherein many sovereign nations have utilised International Forums like International Court of Justice and United Nations in raising issues related to violation of human rights in other sovereign nations.

Plea alleges that the respondent Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has failed to take any such visible international measures to protect the rights of minorities in Bangladesh.

It states that there are conditions of the minorities (Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and other religious minorities) in Bangladesh that are on the brink of exodus due to rampant state-sponsored religious attacks. There is an immediate necessity to create political pressure and take measures in accordance with international laws on the current administration of Bangladesh to stop ongoing atrocities on Hindus residing there.

The recent uprising of the religious groups after the downfall of democratically elected in Bangladesh has resulted in mass killings, abductions, forced snatching of properties and other criminal acts against minorities in Bangladesh, plea added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 fixes a cut-off date for inclusion of their names or being eligible for taking benefits of the Act as 31.12.2014. The recent mass killings and persecutions being done on Hindus in Bangladesh require that cut-off dates may be extended forconsideration under The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh or Pakistan deserve immediate intervention and help from the Union of Government, plea read. (ANI)

