New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violence that erupted during a protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 in the West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

The petition filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha also urged the apex court to seek an explanation from West Bengal government and Union Home Ministry as to the failure of the law-and-order machinery and direct compensation and rehabilitation for victims.

The petition further sought direction to ensure protection of life and liberty of those currently being affected and prevent further escalation.

The petition stated that large-scale violence broke out in the state of West Bengal following the passing of the Waqf Bill by the Indian Parliament and the manner in which the protest turned violent and particularly targeted the Hindu community raises serious constitutional concerns regarding the right to life and religious freedom.

Furthermore, the situation reflects a pattern of lawlessness and communal targeting as seen in multiple previous instances of violence in the state, said the advocate.

"The manner in which the protests turned violent so swiftly, especially targeting the Hindu community, shows foul play and suggests a planned conspiracy, particularly in a state where political murder has long been used as a tool to attain political goals," it added.

The petition said that it is not the first time West Bengal is witnessing such targeted communal and political violence and cited incidents of violence in the stated. He said that three years ago, a similar situation occurred in the aftermath of the 2021 Legislative Assembly election results.

The advocate sought directions to protect and safeguard the democratic values of the country through a mechanism to protect the rights and interests of the public at large.

The violence in the Murshidabad district against the amendment to the Waqf Act has left at least three people dead.

Central forces have been deployed in several areas following the Calcutta High Court order. (ANI)

