New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday asked a petitioner, who was seeking an audit of the advertisement expenditure incurred by the Delhi government, to approach the high court here.

The apex court observed that these are matters with which the high courts are competent to deal.

Also Read | OnePlus Ace Pro To Be Launched on August 3, 2022.

"Why do not you go to the Delhi High Court?," a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna told the counsel appearing for the petitioner, who is a Delhi resident.

"You want an audit of the advertisement expenditure incurred by the Delhi government," the bench observed, adding, "It pertains to Delhi. Why does everything need to come to the Supreme Court".

Also Read | Gurugram: Drone Covers 20 Kms in 30 Minutes To Deliver Frozen Food.

The bench told the counsel that primarily, the petitioner is questioning the advertising expenditure which was incurred by the government and is saying that the money which is available for environmental purposes should not be diverted for advertisement.

"Let the high court deal with it," it said, adding, "We will give you the liberty to move the high court."

The bench noted in its order that the reliefs sought in these proceedings under Article 32 of the Constitution can equally be addressed before and considered by the high court in the exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 226.

"We grant liberty to the petitioner to pursue appropriate remedies," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)