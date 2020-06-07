India News | Pleasant Sunday in Haryana, Punjab as Mercury Drops

Chandigarh, Jun 7 (PTI) Residents of Haryana and Punjab experienced pleasant weather on Sunday as the maximum temperature at several places in the two states settled around 7 to 12 notches below the season's average.

The common capital Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department here.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 5 Terrorists Killed in Shopian Encounter, Operation Underway.

In Haryana, Ambala's maximum temperature settled at 31.7 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal while Karnal's maximum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, twelve notches below the season's average.

Similarly, Hisar's maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal while Narnaul registered a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Leopard Kills Teenage Girl in Nainital Who Was Listening to Music on Headphones.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, down seven notches, Ludhiana's maximum temperature was 33.6 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average and Patiala's maximum temperature settled at 31.6 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)