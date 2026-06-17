India News | Pleasant Weather, Scenic Views Draw Tourist Rush to Shimla and Kufri Amid Plains Heatwave

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Amid soaring temperatures in the plains, tourists are flocking in large numbers to the hill stations of Himachal Pradesh, particularly Shimla and the nearby tourist hotspot of Kufri, to escape the heat and enjoy the region's pleasant weather, scenic landscapes, and adventure activities.

The cool temperatures, breathtaking mountain views, and adventure experiences are attracting visitors from across northern India. One of the major attractions in Kufri remains horse riding, which takes tourists to elevations of nearly 10,000 feet, offering panoramic views of the surrounding mountains.

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Speaking to ANI, tourist Gautam from Amritsar, Punjab, said, "It feels wonderful to be here. The weather is excellent, and we are enjoying a lot. The people here are also very good and cooperative. Himachal Pradesh is one of the best tourist destinations. We are enjoying our time in Kufri and Shimla. We are climbing the hills, exploring the area, and riding horses. Back home, temperatures are around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius, while here it feels close to 18 degrees. I would encourage everyone to visit this beautiful place."

Another tourist, Vineet Chaudhary from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, told ANI, "We are having a great time here. We went to higher altitudes and enjoyed the experience immensely. The temperature is very pleasant and drops to around 12 degrees Celsius at night. Initially, horse riding felt a little scary, but it turned out to be a memorable experience. We came here during our children's vacation and would recommend others to spend their holidays in Himachal as well."

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Mihika, a tourist from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, who is spending her vacation in Kufri, said, "I am enjoying my visit here. Horse riding was a wonderful experience, and the climate is excellent. The weather here is much better than in Moradabad. I would definitely recommend my friends to come and experience this beautiful destination." She said.

Sumit Singh, a tourist from Chandigarh, also expressed his excitement while speaking to ANI. "It feels amazing to be here. The weather is much cooler compared to the intense heat in the plains. I visited Kufri for the first time and thoroughly enjoyed the mountains and various recreational activities available here," he said.

The surge in tourist arrivals has brought cheer to people associated with the tourism industry, who report strong business activity during both weekdays and weekends.

Speaking to ANI, travel operator Virender Rawat said, "A large number of tourists are visiting Kufri due to the extreme heat in the plains and the pleasant weather conditions here. We offer various adventure activities, and tourists can enjoy horse rides to Mahasu Peak, from where they get a spectacular 360-degree view of the surrounding mountains. Visitors also enjoy apple orchards and other adventure attractions. Tourism-related businesses are performing very well this season," he said.

According to local stakeholders, around 1,000 to 1,200 people are directly associated with tourism-related activities in the Kufri area, including adventure sports, horse riding, photography, hotels, and other services. They say that business this year has been better than in previous years, with increased tourist footfall and improved cooperation among stakeholders contributing to a successful season.

With temperatures continuing to soar across northern India's plains, Himachal Pradesh's cool climate and natural beauty are expected to keep drawing visitors throughout the summer season. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)