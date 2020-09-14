Gumla, Sep 14 (PTI) A suspected PLFI cadre was allegedly lynched by a group of villagers in Jharkhand's Gumla district, a day after he had threatened a local youth and his family of dire consequences for filing a complaint against him and his associate, a senior police officer said.

Sandip Tirkey, a "dreaded member of the banned outfit", along with his associate Puran Sahu, had on Sunday apparently looted a mobile phone of the local youth at gun point at Bargaon village in Sadar police station area of the district, Superintendent of Police HP Janardhanan said.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Tweets 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses Not Giving Salary and Pension for August and September', Says ‘Shocked to Know This’.

The man and his family then filed a complaint with the police, following which Sahu was arrested, he said.

Tirkey, after learning about his associate's arrest, visited Bargaon village again, and threatened the family of ramifications. The incident led to panic among the villagers, who then decided to take on the naxalite,he explained.

Also Read | Harivansh Narayan Singh Re-Elected Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Narendra Modi Congratulates Him.

The PLFI cadre, who lived in neighbouring Tesra village, was allegedly attacked and beaten to death by a group of villagers as soon as he stepped out of his home, the SP said, adding that an investigation has been initiated in the case and the body sent for post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)